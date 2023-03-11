Conversion of barren land stressed to improve food security

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Saturday said that there were about 19 million acre of barren land in the country which could be made fertile to address the issue of food security.

In a statement, Khalid Khokhar observed that food security was vital for the country. “Revolutionary steps are needed to improve agriculture production,” he stressed. Khokhar further held that the conversion of barren land into fertile land was essential to meet future needs.

To meet the challenge of conversion of the barren land “the armed forces could perform better as it has an immense resource,” he viewed. “Armed forces always performed well while countering the locust attack or making irrigation systems,” he said while quoting examples of different countries including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc wherein the forces of respective countries played their role in converting barren land into fertile land.