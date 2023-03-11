Javed Akhtar claims Urdu belongs to India

While speaking about the importance of the Urdu language, Javed Akhtar stressed that the language belongs to India and not Pakistan or Egypt. During the launch of an Urdu poetry album ‘Shayarana-Sartaj’, the veteran lyricist and writer said that this language isn’t spoken anywhere other than Hindustan. Bursting the myth that Urdu is a Pakistani language, he further claimed that the country only came into existence after its partition from India. ‘Urdu should be given attention. Earlier, it was only Hindustan – Pakistan later separated from Hindustan’, said Javed Akhtar. For more news and updates, stay tuned to ETimes.