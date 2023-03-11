Jhye Richardson out of IPL 2023, likely to miss Ashes too

SYDNEY: Australian pacer Jhye Richardson will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is all but sure to be out of contention for the Ashes after undergoing surgery to overcome his hamstring issues. Richardson suffered a recurrence of the injury playing club cricket last week as he attempted a return to action after initially pulling up in the Big Bash League (BBL). He was ruled out of the ODI series in India and the surgery option was taken in a bid to find a long-term solution. He was due to line up for Mumbai Indians in the IPL for what would have been his second stint at the tournament following a season with Punjab Kings. “Injuries are a big part of cricket, that’s a fact,” Richardson tweeted. “Frustrating? Absolutely. “But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this.” Richardson has been let down by his body over the last two seasons having previously undergone major shoulder surgery in 2019, which ruled him out of that year’s ODI World Cup and Ashes. He took a maiden Test five-wicket haul against England in Adelaide in December 2021, his first Test since injuring his right shoulder, but a nagging heel injury ruled him out of the next match and he has not played Test cricket since. He played in the T20I and ODI series on the tour of Sri Lanka in June of 2022 but then had an interrupted pre-season for WA. A number of soft-tissue concerns limited him to just two Sheffield Shield games and one Marsh Cup game prior to the BBL.