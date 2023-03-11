Bottom of the Barrel

Every single time a short-lived respite from a seemingly neverending onslaught of deranged monsters enthuses hopes for humanity to return, bestial violence rears its ugly head with profound energy. A news report lamenting the rape and murder of a nine-year-old specially-abled child in Korangi is enough for the entire nation to hang their heads in resignation because, at this point, nothing can revive our children’s confidence in our ability to protect them. Deeply disturbing revelations by the police surgeon regarding the incidence of anal sexual abuse, congested lips and reddish froth on nasal openings indicate that just rape was not enough to satiate the lust of the wrongdoers. The horrifying “chase” could only be fulfilled with the end of her life.

It was only last week that police officials had assured the exasperated bereaved of another rape victim in the same city of ensuring law takes its course. Conservative estimates suggest over 500 women and girls were subjected to gross sexual assault in Karachi alone in 2022. The fact that a session court in the metropolis felt the need to recently reiterate a fundamental aspect of procedural law (an out-of-court settlement has no legal value in rape cases in accordance with Section 345 of the Criminal Procedure Code) speaks volumes about the general impunity.

Why is it that five long years after the rape of Kasur’s Zainab had shocked a complacent state to get busy with historic legislation, nothing has changed on the ground and all minority groups remain just as vulnerable today? What would the quarters that routinely ask women to mind their manners, and be careful themselves as if it is their fault they get abused have to say to a child? What about her clothing preference or lifestyle choices could have tempted the accused to twist her limbs, one by one, and watch the life drain from her helpless eyes? The silence from the misogynistic cultural superstructure is deafening! *