Pakistan First…

Pakistan is facing a difficult situation because of the economic decline. Business conditions are bad for everyone. If Pakistan goes towards bankruptcy, it might be the first time in the history of Pakistan that we have to face such a worst situation, but it should be kept in mind that Pakistan is not the only country in the world, which is facing this situation. Good times and bad times come to nations but we should expect unity and a positive attitude from each other because that alone can bring us out of these difficult situations or out of the darkness towards the light The political parties of Pakistan need to commit to cooperating instead of putting obstacles in each other’s way; consider the constitution as the first and work together for the development of Pakistan

The shadows of poverty need to be reduced and the citizens of Pakistan deserve to start their journey towards a better quality of life. This country has already suffered a lot in the internecine battles, the youth of Pakistan are leaving the country due to the grudges of our politicians and institutions. Millions of people are migrating from Pakistan and as they are migrating, it seems that Pakistan is facing a reverse of the migration seen in 1947. This migration is very dangerous because the young and intelligent people of Pakistan will leave the country; leaving behind a crippling gulf of assets.

For this, the politicians of Pakistan will have to create a spirit of sacrifice. Above all, if the politicians work together in a democratic way, the positive image of the country will be prominent, and if the positive image of the country is prominent, the process of migration from Pakistan will also stop.

Positivity alone holds the power to take us out of this darkness.

Unfortunately, any political party, which is in power, does not consider anyone a patriot except itself and those who are in the opposition, consider others to be thieves. Interestingly, as soon as the position of both changes, the statements also change. Therefore, there is a need for political parties to cooperate for the development of Pakistan, for the strengthening of democracy, for the protection of Pakistan, to spread happiness on the faces of the people, and above all to keep their attitudes positive, and respect others. All the institutions that are working in this country, whether it is the army, the judiciary, the media or the legislature, should respect each other instead of adopting an antagonistic attitude. Promote good things about the country, and there is no doubt that the youth of the country who want to flee the country will stop here. We go to the passport office, there are queues and people are in a never-before-seen hurry. Whether the youth or the business class, whoever gets the opportunity, is in a process of fleeing from this country.

Backbiting and blaming each other must be stopped because this thing spreads frustration among the people and this process is like poison for the stability of democratic institutions. This is the reason why today the country has reached the brink of economic paralysis due to our democratic and political battles and our politicians are standing with their hands outstretched in front of the world.

We are not able to tolerate each other, due to which Pakistan is also getting discredited, the death of the worker during the PTI rally has also been noticed by the United Nations, which is definitely a cause of disrepute for Pakistan. All this is the result of negative thinking and negative attitudes. I have mentioned many times in my column in the past that negative thinking or negative attitude is a killer poison whether it is a person or a political party. They consider others as their enemies and it is certain that those who suffer from negativity cannot improve themselves or others.

Therefore, while avoiding accusations, political parties and national institutions including Parliament, Judiciary, Army and Legislature all have to think about the development of the country moving towards positive action, only then the common man will be prosperous. We have to move forward with a positive mindset and our rulers, the lords of power, also have to adopt a positive mindset, it is not that we lack positive things or that we will always be economically crippled. There are good and bad days in the life of nations, so positive thinking is the most important thing because, at that time, positivity alone holds the power to take us out of this darkness and bring us to the light and give us a proper place in the world.

Because when our political leaders have positive thoughts and attitudes about each other, it will have an effect on the people. When people look up and see their leaders at odds with each other, they become disillusioned with this country. That’s why our political leaders and institutions have to respect and give respect to each other keeping Pakistan first because if there is Pakistan then we are all.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.