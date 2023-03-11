Steps being taken for police force welfare, departmental promotions: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that effective steps have been taken under a comprehensive strategy to raise the morale of the police force and provide them best welfare within available resources. Under the new policy, martyrs and Ghazis are not only being given honor and respect but also good measures are being taken to solve the problems of Sipah performing field duties. IG Punjab said that the matters related to promotion of force are being dealt with on priority basis and the meritorious personnel are being given their right, while the brave martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives in performance of their professional duties are being honored with gold and silver medals. Dr. Usman Anwar said that special measures will continue for the welfare of the police force, children’s education, marriage of daughters and other matters, in return for all these measures, the department will only ensure from you to serve the citizens of Pakistan and immediate delivery of justice to them. IG Punjab asked the ASIs to pledge that no effort will be spared in protecting lives and property of citizens, eradicating crimes and maintaining peace in the society.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to speed up the crackdown against the proclaimed offenders and arrest them and give them severe punishment. He directed to keep close liasion with FIA and Interpol for cancellation of passports of proclaimed offenders abroad to get them under grip of law. Dr. Usman Anwar said that intelligence-based operations will be speeded up to eradicate the scourge of drugs and bring drug dealers to justice, whose reports should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

He expressed these views while meeting Assistant Sub-Inspectors under “Meet the Force” project at the Central Police Office today. IG Punjab informed the ASIs serving in different districts about his policy guidelines. IG Punjab directed that the police force should focus all its attention on the service and protection of the citizens, there will be no reduction in measures to solve the problems faced by the officials. IG Punjab said that memorandums of understanding (MOUs) have been made with various institutions for admissions and fee concessions to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions so that the police employees can get all possible facilities. He directed that the investigating officers should bring the cases to their logical conclusion as soon as possible with the effective use of modern technology and that the accused involved in serious crimes should be given real punishments. On this occasion, IG Punjab inquired from the ASIs about promotions, duty difficulties and other problems and issued orders on the spot to remedy them. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment Dr. Inaam Waheed and DIG IT Ahsan Younis and other officers were also present on this occasion.