2nd navy ship leaves with supplies for EQ victims of Türkiye, Syria

A second ship of the Pakistan Navy departed on Saturday with 500 tons of relief supplies for people affected by twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. The ship PNS Moawin, which departed from Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, is carrying 2,600 winterized tents and 38,000 blankets for Türkiye and 22,000 blankets, ration packets, and generators for Syria, said a statement from the state-run National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The ship is scheduled to arrive in the Turkish port of Mersin on March 23 and in Syria on March 30. Chairman NDMA Lt-Gen. Haider Malik, Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi saw the ship off in a simple ceremony at Karachi Harbor.