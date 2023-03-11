CTD arrests four suspects

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab took action and arrested 4 suspects from different parts of the Province. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 45 combing operations in various districts of the province with the help of local police and security agencies, during these combing operations, 4 suspected persons were arrested, he said and added that cases have been registered against the arrested persons.

Explaining the details of the combing operations carried out, the spokesman said that a total of 12 combing operations were carried out in Lahore in which 12 areas were checked and a total of 1002 suspects were checked. Three combing operations were carried out in Sheikhupura in which 3 areas were checked,149 suspects were interrogated while 42 persons were biometrically checked.

A total of 6 combing operations were conducted in Gujranwala, during which 6 areas were checked, 163 people were interrogated. A total of 4 combing operations were conducted in Rawalpindi in 4 areas in which 193 persons were interrogated and one suspect was arrested while one case was registered. He said that 4 operations were conducted in Sargodha in which 4 areas were checked and 128 suspects were interrogated and biometric records of 128 persons were also checked.

In Faisalabad a total of 4 operations were conducted in which 4 areas were checked and 155 people were interrogated while the biometric records of 155 persons were also checked. In Sahiwal 3 operations in 3 areas were conducted, in which 50 persons were checked and biometric records of 16 persons were also checked.

The spokesman further said that During 2 operations in Multan, 2 areas were checked, 55 persons were interrogated and biometric records of 99 persons were also checked. In DG Khan, during 4 operations 4 areas were checked, 145 persons were interrogated and biometrics of 90 persons were checked and 3 suspected persons were arrested.

In Bahawalpur, 3 areas were checked during a total of 3 operations and a total of 74 people were checked. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and added that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800-11111.