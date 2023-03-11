Bahria students to join efforts of police for safe road environment

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamabad Capital Police and Bahria University to encourage a positive, strategic and active relationship between the two organizations for guiding people about traffic rules and safe road environment. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on behalf of Islamabad Capital Police and Director Academic Captain (Retd ) Muhammad Sarfraz Khan from Bahria University signed the MoU. As per the agreement, the students of the university will be associated with the Islamabad Capital Police Education Wing and assist in various functions, including field activities and other affairs related to traffic education.

The signing ceremony was held at Bahria University E-9 and it was agreed to boost the cooperation between both organizations for a safe road environment. Appreciating the voluntary spirit of the young generation, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that friendly policing is impossible without the cooperation of the public and the young generation. Working as a volunteer is a noble spirit and students are our brand ambassadors who along with police would provide awareness about traffic laws and secure the road environment. Islamabad Capital Traffic Police has started a special internship programme as per the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to provide awareness about traffic rules and road safety to the public.

As per MoU, the university students in different batches will work with Islamabad Capital Police Education Wing to understand the working of the force and their internship program would focus on technical overview, radio production, on-air training, on-air broadcasting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, licensing overview, on-field operation and other education about traffic laws.

Apart from this, the students along with the police teams will educate people about traffic rules on important highways as well as boulevards of the city and distribute pamphlets among the citizens. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that friendly policing is impossible without the cooperation of the public and the young generation. The performance of ICTP will be further improved, he said adding that working as a volunteer is a noble spirit and the contribution of students in imparting education about traffic laws would definitely win laurels.