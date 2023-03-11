Book ‘Digital Pakistan’ launched

A book titled “Digital Pakistan” by Dr. Imran Batada was launched at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) here on Saturday. The book offers a complete digital media guideline for policymakers, industry professionals and students to move forward, transform and contribute to the GDP of Pakistan. Dr. Ishrat Husain, Former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon, who holds an extensive experience in holding government offices covering a wide range of strategic, media and public relation domains, also attended the event, besides Chief Technology Officer and Director Center for Information Technology (CIT) at IoBM, Dr. Imran Batada, an esteemed professional whose career spans over 20 years both locally and internationally. The speakers at the ceremony considerably appreciated his efforts in writing the book that presents a holistic viewpoint and insights on how to best utilize digital media in Pakistan. The panelists were of the view that digital media was the future. This book will provide a roadmap for industry leaders, policy makers and especially students and freelancers to broaden their mental horizon regarding the nature and working of digital media and how best to utilize its various elements for personal and professional growth. The book is one of the many books published by IoBM. The guests appreciated how IoBM is facilitating its faculty members in the book publishing process.

Chief guest, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, in his speech said, “I admire his efforts in compiling his articles in the form of a book. Reading books has become a rare commodity. We have become 14-word captive readers. We should devote time to reading articles and understanding their content. Bringing articles on various subjects in one book is a commendable step. I congratulate Mr. Talib Karim for supporting this project.” SAPM Fahd Haroon also lauded the book and said that this work from Dr. Imran was a timely and important contribution to the ongoing discussion of digital Pakistan. Digitalization has the potential to revolutionize our business and communication while also bringing an opportunity to connect with people from all over the world. As public office holders, it is our duty to ensure digital platforms are used for constrictive activities”

Amongst those who attended the event were renowned professionals including Ashfaque Ahmed, Head of Digital, BankIslami Pakistan Ltd., Shaukat Ali Khan, Global Chief Information Officer, Aga Khan University, Tabasum Abid, Director IT and Chief Technical Officer, Sindh Police, Hussein Hassanali, GM, Head IT Audit, Habib Bank Limited, Iftikhar Arif, General Manager IT and E-commerce, Muller and Phillips Pakistan; and Sohaib Hassan, Co-Founder Brand and Media Learning Hub.