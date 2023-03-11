Ali Sethi takes ‘Pasoori’ to Oscars party

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy gives fans a sneak peek into the smashing performance of Ali Sethi on ‘Pasoori’ at the Oscars party.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated annual ceremony of the prestigious Academy Awards later this week, actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling hosted a South-Asian excellence party in Los Angeles on Thursday, to honour all the nominees and achievers from the region.

A number of Pakistani stars including the Oscar-winning filmmaker Chinoy, singer Ali Sethi, actor Riz Ahmed, designer Maheen Khan as well as team ‘Joyland’ Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Ali Junejo, Saim Sadiq and producer Malala Yousafzai with husband Asser Malik were spotted at the glitzy event.

Sharing a few group photos and a glimpse of Sethi’s performance on the photo and video sharing application, Chinoy wrote: “It was an emotional night for many of us in LA…”

“In 2012 when I was at the Oscar’s there were Three South Asians! A decade later over a 100 of us came together to celebrate South Asians in cinema…and amongst us were so many Pakistanis,” she penned.

“I watched Saim get up on stage and make a speech about Joyland- Malala spoke about her support for cinema & Ali SethI brought the house down with Pasoori…And I will proudly say that as the only South Asian woman with two Academy Awards there was so much love for that achievement! This is our time & we have arrived!”

Moreover, the host of the evening, Priyanka Chopra spoke to a foreign tabloid about the feat and said, “I’m so grateful that we’ve had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity. I mean, this is iconic.”

“To be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that’s just theirs, makes me like, cry.”

It is pertinent to mention that the annual Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12.