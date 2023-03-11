Ushna’s ‘happily ever after’

Following her return to Instagram after the drama surrounding the leak of her wedding ceremony which made her briefly deactivate her account, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has now shared pictures and a video of her Valima, allowing her fans a glimpse of the lavish affair.

The starlet, whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014, got married to her beau Hamza Amin – who is an Australian golfer – in the last week of February.

Taking to the photo- and video-sharing platform, Ushna shared several pictures – some of which Hamza had shared on his Instagram profile – and an unseen video clip of the event.

Along with the stunning pictures, Ushna shared an endearing and heartwarming caption: “Our forever begins. We are so grateful for the abundance of love we have received from all over the world. Please allow me to formally introduce my husband:

“His name is Hamza Amin, he is obviously very easy on the eyes, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface. He is an incredibly kind, loving, romantic, hard working, passionate, honest, witty, hilarious, intelligent, disciplined, fun and generous soul with far too many qualities to write here.. I am blessed to have him as my other half and my best friend for life. And they lived happily ever after,” the lovestruck new bride wrote. The starlet looks breathtaking in a white lace saree – with a heavily-embroidered border – and a luxurious white blouse, making her look absolutely regal.

She has paired her attire with minimalistic accessories that accentuate the saree itself. The actor was wearing a silver teeka and small pearly earrings.

Around her neck is a stunning pearl necklace that looks both chic and sophisticated, while complementing the outfit. Ushna is also wearing a layered pearl bracelet to match. To amplify her natural beauty, the Habs star has gone with a soft glam look and has her hair tied up in a bun. To bring the look together, she also has an exquisite floral hairpiece. Not to be left behind in their celebration of love and new beginnings, Hamza shared the video with a heart-touching caption of his own.

“Our hearts are overflowing with the gratitude for all the love and support we’ve received from our amazing friends and fam. The joy felt has truly been indescribable.

“Thank you to my mäuschen for always being my rock of Gibraltar. Your kindness, compassion, and empathy radiate from everything you do. Your strength and resilience is inspiring and you always rise up in the face of adversity. Aaaaaand for those of you who don’t know this I knew I was gonna marry her the moment she walked through that door.”