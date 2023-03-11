Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for ‘cheap’ rickshaw ride

Pakistani radio and video jockey Anoushey Ashraf was feeling adventurous when she hopped in a rickshaw trying to normalise the ride in Karachi – a city where vehicle takes more space than humans. The popular presenter, as mentioned in her tweet, was offered a sympathy ride when someone saw her getting into a rickshaw the other day. “Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe and cheap,” she wrote, taking to her Twitter. Referring to herself as a “well off” person, the 39-year-old celebrity presenter wrote: “But seeing a ‘well off’ person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all.” While Anoushey excitedly shared her not-so-frequent “cheap” “adventure” on her handle, netizens weren’t in the mood to bear with her “privileged”, “tone-deaf” idea of a rickshaw ride – particularly during the ongoing heightened inflation in the country where the inflation stands at a record high. The veteran RJ was schooled by tweeps who called her out for her “blinded privilege”. “It’s part of our daily routine,” one user wrote, quote tweeting Anoushey. “Elite class k bhi apny hi shahky hain [elite class has its own swag],” another quipped. One mentioned how a rickshaw ride is nowhere close to being cheap, as the VJ claims. “Rick is pretty expensive too,” the tweep wrote. One stated that maybe the “rick will lead us to class consciousness”. A user, Agha Fahad, took a jibe at Anoushey and wrote: “Wow, you have a Rickshaw ride. Is it normal?”