Britney Spears’ inner circle concerned for her well-being amid stalled intervention

Individuals in Britney Spears’ life are growing concerned for the singer. According to TMZ, who cited multiple sources with direct knowledge, the 41-year-old has been struggling with her mental health and taking meds that allegedly “hype her up.” Sources told the outlet Britney has been “flying off the handle” with increasing regularity and is not taking the medications that stabilise her. Her behavior has caused some of her inner circle to consider an intervention.

TMZ also reported that there were plans to take Britney to a rented house in Los Angeles, where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors would be present and attempt to convince the singer to get help.

The plan, however, changed when Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline, reportedly learned of the idea. Sources tell TMZ she later agreed to meet with a doctor on Feb. 8 and things “went well.”

E! News has reached out to Britney’s team for comment and hasn’t received a response. A source close to the situation, however, confirms TMZ’s report.

Back in January, the Grammy winner made headlines after she visited a Los Angeles-area restaurant with her husband. In footage obtained by TMZ, the “Womanizer” singer was spotted sitting alone at the table and speaking incoherently.

Sam, 28, later defended his wife calling the ordeal “frustrating.”

“People get a little too excited to see my wife,” he told a photographer, via TMZ, Jan. 16. “When you sit down to have a meal and people get their cameras out and start filming, it’s disrespectful.”

Others grew concerned when a welfare check from local police was performed at Britney’s house that same month. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told People in January that deputies received multiple calls from fans concerned that Britney had deleted her Instagram account.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said, “we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger.”

Britney seemingly reacted on Twitter to the welfare check, saying police were called “based on some prank phone calls.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she wrote Jan. 26. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.” The news comes more than a year after Britney’s conservatorship came to an end after 13 years. When the conservatorship concluded in November 2021, all parties consented to the decision that a medical evaluation will not be needed. “I’m so proud of her,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said at the time. “I thank her. I thank her for her courage and voice and power…We believe it was the right result.”