‘Barzakh’ to have its world premiere on March 18

Barzakh (Barrier), Asim Abbasi’s much-awaited web series is set for its world premiere on March 18 at the Series Mania festival in France! The show marks the onscreen reunion of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan after their hit drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which aired 10 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, TV channel Zindagi shared a picture from the series, featuring Saeed. “And here we go! Barzakh is to have its World Premiere at International Panorama Series Mania 2023 on 18th March 2023. Let’s spread the word, shall we?” read the caption of the post.

Held annually at Lille in France, the Series Mania festival, since its inception in 2010, has been instrumental in recognizing and curating the best series across the world. The festival brings together the best screenwriters, directors and artistes together under one roof. Series Mania runs March 17-24.?Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, Barzakh has already created high anticipation among viewers. In an interview with Variety, Abbasi shared, “What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to have a soul, and does it survive us? How does one find hope and joy in a perpetual state of limbo? These are the central concerns of Barzakh.”?The web series will be screened as part of the International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section and is also nominated in several categories such as Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.?Many other shows will have their premiere at the French festival including Blackwater, Disobey: Chantale Daigle’s Choice, Funny Women, The Route, Innermost and Little Bird.