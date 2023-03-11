Envoy’s visit reaffirms importance of UK-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment

On Thursday March 9, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Pakistan, Mark Eastwood MP, concluded his four-day visit to Pakistan. The Trade Envoy’s programme included wide-ranging discussions in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with senior figures from the federal and provincial government and leading British and Pakistani businesses. The visit underlined the UK’s commitment to Pakistan and the Trade Envoy’s ambitions for a deeper and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

At the end of his first visit to Pakistan as Trade Envoy, Mark Eastwood MP commented: “Pakistan has a bright future. This visit has reaffirmed my view that there is a lot more we can do together, whether its liberalising trade, opening up opportunities for investment, bringing in new technologies, or helping Pakistan on the path to sustainable growth and clean energy – there is so much we can do. I leave with a very strong feeling that our two countries together are primed to grow even closer and I will work hard to deepen our relationship.”

Deputy High Commissioner and Trade Director, Sarah Mooney said: I was delighted to welcome Mark back to Pakistan. I am confident Mark’s visit will open up new avenues for trade and I look forward to building on the existing trade momentum.

Eastwood met with the Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Interim Punjab Industries Minister S.M Tanveer, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Muhammad Aurangzeb and other business leaders to reiterate the UK as a long term credible trading partner to Pakistan and showcased full support in Pakistan’s economic recovery through shared prosperity.