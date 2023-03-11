Global bank shares sink over US fears

The world’s biggest banks took a stock market beating on Friday as trouble at a US regional lender sparked concerns over the wider sector.

The four biggest US banks lost a whopping $52 billion in market value on Thursday after shares in SVB Financial, a major lender to the tech industry, sank by 60 percent. SVB Financial spooked the markets after announcing a stock offering and offloading securities to raise much-needed cash as it struggles with falling customer deposits. It revealed that it had lost $1.8 billion on the sale of $21 billion worth of securities from its portfolio, raising concerns that other banks could face similar problems, which analysts say are linked to rising interest rates. Deutsche Bank was among the biggest losers on Friday as its shares fell by almost 10 percent after Frankfurt’s stock market opened, recovering somewhat later to trade around seven percent lower. In London, HSBC shed more than five percent, Barclays was off four percent and NatWest was down over three percent.

In Paris, Societe Generale fell more than five percent while BNP Paribas was down more than three percent. Switzerland’s UBS and Credit Suisse tumbled by more than three percent. Tokyo-listed Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gave up more than six percent. SVB chief executive Greg Becker sought to reassure customers about the bank’s financial health on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said Becker urged them not to pull their deposits from the bank and not to spread fear or panic about its situation. Investors fear that other banks could face similar losses as their bond portfolios have been hit by rising interest rates, analysts say.

Central banks worldwide have been hiking interest rates in an effort to tame decades-high inflation. The higher rates have hurt the value of bonds with lower returns that lenders held before central banks launched their rate-hike campaigns last year. Banks now face losses if they decide to sell those assets to cover a drop in deposits. “In theory, the rising interest rates would’ve been a boon for the banking sector as it would top their net interest income, as they would start making money on deposits, yet again,” said Swissquote bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “But the problem is that the interest rates rose too fast,” she said.