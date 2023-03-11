Fazalhaq Farooqi fined 10 per cent match-fee for showing dissent

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United’s Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Lahore Qalandars in the 26th fixture of the PSL 8 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening. Farooqi was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”. The incident happened in the 19th over of Lahore Qalandars’ batting, when Farooqi used abusive language after dismissing the batter. Farooqi pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Faisal Khan Afridi. Meanwhile, Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans’ Shan Masood and Tim David were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching a Level 1 offence of the PSL Code of Conduct in separate incidents during their side’s match in the PSL 8 on Tuesday. All three players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.