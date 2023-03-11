FG and BN record victories in National Open Polo Championship

LAHORE: FG Polo and BN Polo registered contrasting victories on the fourth day of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Friday. Juan Gustavo Ambroggio excelled in the FG Polo’s nail-biting 7-6 triumph over DS Polo in the first match of the day. Ambroggio played phenomenal polo and fired in four fabulous goals for the winning side while his teammates Ramiro Zavaleta banged in a brace and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal. Hissam Ali Hyder also played well for DS Polo and contributed with four fantastic goals while his teammates Javier Guerrero and Daniyal Shaikh scored one goal each. Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu steered BN Polo to a 10-7 victory over HN Polo in the second match of the day. Tito Ruiz played outstanding polo and smashed in superb five goals while Baber Naseem cracked a classic quartet and Hamza Mawaz Khan converted one goal. For HN Polo, Santiago Loza emerged as top scorer with four goals while Raja Mikail Sami, Raja Jalal Arslan and Haider Naseem converted one goal each.