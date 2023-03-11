Fit-again Wawrinka hopes to fight on after return to top 100

INDIAN WELLS: Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka said his niggling injury problems were finally behind him after quarter-final runs in Rotterdam and Marseille catapulted him back into the top 100 in the world rankings. Wawrinka, 37, returned to the tennis circuit in March 2022 after more than a year on the sidelines following two operations on his left foot. The Swiss veteran had said after his first-round U.S. Open exit that he was getting closer to hanging up his racket but he was a lot more optimistic after battling past Aleksandar Vukic 6-4 1-6 6-1 at Indian Wells on Thursday. “I’ve been practising good so I’m feeling physically and tennis-wise good. Happy to get the win, it’s an important match and hopefully I can keep going,” former world number three Wawrinka told reporters after his first-round victory. Wawrinka said re-entering the top 100 was an important step in his progress. “It was … for sure, after being out for so long from surgery, after struggling to come back, to get in shape again physically, to feel good tennis-wise,” Wawrinka said. “To be back in the top 100 is always an important number. Of course I want to keep going up in the rankings. Hopefully I can also be seeded in Grand Slams and these (ATP Masters 1000) events. We’ll see. “Week after week, I think in general the level is there so hopefully I can keep winning many matches this year.” Wawrinka will play 26th seed Miomir Kecmanovic next.