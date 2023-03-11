Real Madrid dismisses Champions League final refund as ‘insufficient’

MADRID: Real Madrid will not co-operate with UEFA’s refund procedure for fans who attended last year’s Champions League final, the LaLiga club said on Friday, stating that the compensation proposed by the governing body is “insufficient”. The final in Paris was delayed by 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool supporters were unable to get into the Stade de France for the match on May 28, which Real Madrid won 1-0. French police were filmed using tear gas on fans, including women and children. Although UEFA initially blamed the Merseyside club’s fans for the mayhem, the governing body later apologised following the release of an independent review. UEFA said it would refund Liverpool fans who attended last year’s final in Paris and that the English club had confirmed it would implement the refund scheme. UEFA said Real Madrid fans and neutral supporters who met the refund criteria would be processed via its customer service. Madrid said in a statement: “Regrettably, our club believes that UEFA’s proposal … is insufficient. It merely consists of the reimbursement of the ticket price, which is also subject to the fulfilment of a series of requirements, including providing proof of the time of access to the stadium.”