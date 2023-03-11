’65’ — someone thought Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs would look cool

The world of cinema had a technical reset moment when Steven Spielberg showed us that even dinosaurs with a story given to them could be brought alive on the big screen. His Jurassic Park series, followed by Jurassic World movies, have set and become benchmark of dinosaur content across the globe. Somebody now decided to bring in Adam Driver and make him fight the giant Lizard only to grill one in the end like it’s easy has made the Spielberg fan in us cringe. Written by the duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 is an idea that gives room for multiple possibilities and numerous storylines. It takes us 65 Million years back on Earth when two people from a very advanced planet fell from the sky, and are stranded between the dinosaurs in the Cretaceous period. This could venture into the complexities of space and time and the landscape, or how the man has now no means but to develop something on this new planet, or how he forms a bond with this young partner as they are fighting to survive. But 65 never bothers to start those parallel stories. It is more invested in speeding up to tell a tale that is predictable. It all makes you wait for a twist that might make this film unique. Unfortunately, it never does. Dinosaurs keep attacking, weird looking insects make all the attempts to bite and the lead characters are running from point A to B, saving themselves with the most predictable trajectories.