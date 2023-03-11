Nuclear Waste in Asia Pacific

As the world grapples with the growing challenge of climate change and environmental threats, the issue of nuclear waste disposal has become a subject of increasing concern, especially in the Asia Pacific. Japan is now set to release the nuclear water waste from the damaged Fukushima Nuclear power plant into the sea this year, following two years of deliberations and discussions. The Japanese government first announced its plan to dispose of nuclear waste from the Fukushima nuclear plant in April 2021, two years after its initial proposal.

The move has since faced significant criticism from various nations, including China, South Korea, and North Korea and international organizations such as the UN. However, the US has expressed its support for the proposal, which comes after several years of discussions on how to dispose of more than 1 million tons of contaminated water that has accumulated at the Fukushima site since the nuclear plant’s meltdown following a severe earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s catastrophic accident caused significant contamination of the seawater that submerged the facility. Over the years, Japan has treated the contaminated water to reduce its radioactivity levels. However, in 2021, the Japanese government announced its plan to discharge the treated contaminated water into the ocean within the next two years.

Japan should initiate a global dialogue to create a consensus on the best practices to manage nuclear waste.

The island nations especially China have raised significant concerns over the hazardous effects of radioactive waste on marine life, the environment, and human beings. These states, having had direct experience handling dangerous levels of radiation, fear unexpected exposure and the consequences of irresponsible nuclear waste disposal. The potential impact on the marine ecosystem, which serves as a vital source of food and livelihood for many coastal communities, is also a significant concern.

Moreover, the discharge of radioactive water into the ocean may also have a lasting impact on the environment, potentially contaminating groundwater, damaging soil quality, and affecting the local flora and fauna. There is also the possibility of the radioactive waste reaching other nations through ocean currents, further raising concerns about the potential health impacts on humans and the environment.

The issue of Japanese nuclear waste is not limited to regularly spent fuel. It also includes melted fuel debris that has been treated to reduce its dangerous radioactivity levels. Additionally, Japan has highly radioactive materials from the decommissioned reactors in the Fukushima Nuclear power plant No. 1. However, the most concerning aspect is that the treated waste still contains a high percentage of radioactive material, up to 73%, which exceeds Japan’s standard discharge ratio. Despite the use of the Advanced Liquid Processing System to treat the waste, the high percentage of radioactive material poses a significant risk to human health and the environment.

Legally, Japan is signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas and is under the obligation of not taking steps i.e. discharging nuclear waste having consequences beyond its sovereign waters. The liquid discharged from the Fukushima Nuclear plant accident contains highly toxic trans-uranium elements and radionuclides which can potentially endanger the habitat across the Pacific Ocean. In a manner, the waste material Japan is discharging is not normal because standard nuclear waste does not interact with fuel pellets; thus does not carry trans-uranium elements.

In essence, the unilateral decision of Japan to discharge nuclear waste is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Its impacts will not go away right away rather it will keep the pollution traces in water for many years to come. Technically, Japan should be responsible for its nuclear accident and its nuclear waste but its discharge into the sea is akin to sharing the burden of nuclear waste with the entire Pacific nations. Life at the ocean is very similar to life on land due to the linkages with the blue economy and its influence on the Pacific Ocean on the culture and way of people around it.

It should be brought to attention why Japan is willing to discharge nuclear waste into the sea. It is because Japan is facing a shortage of land-based facilities across the country to dump waste from other nuclear power plants and no municipality in Japan is volunteering to offer the land for the waste dump. The Ministry of Economics, Trade, and Industry published a map of possible deep dumping sites in 2017 but these sites are yet to be built.

Japan should initiate a global dialogue to create a consensus on the best practices to manage nuclear waste because other states in the region also operate civil nuclear reactors. All the stakeholders should be on board with any nuclear safety measures because they carry far-reaching and long-term implications for marine life, the environment, human safety, and the blue economy. The International Atomic Energy Agency should also be taken into the loop for best policy options and practices.

The writer is Director (Centre for Central Asia and Eurasian Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies).