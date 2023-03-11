Sindh won’t accept census results if concerns not addressed: Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government has conveyed its reservations about the ongoing digital census to the federal government. “If our reservations are not addressed, we will not accept the census results,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Friday. Memon said that the Sindh government would like all political parties and civil society to have full confidence in the digital census. Every single person living in the province, including those living here illegally, should be enumerated, so that correct population figures are available with the government. “The data of digital census should also be shared with the Sindh government,” he demanded. Memon said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has publicly expressed the party’s reservations about the digital census. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also raised the matter with the federal government and at various other forums. “Now, we are waiting for the federal government to assuage these concerns,” he added. The information minister further said that the provincial government was trying to provide maximum relief to people in the holy month of Ramazan. “For this purpose, the Sindh government has already slashed its expenditures,” he added.

“The provincial cabinet has been decided to delegate magisterial powers to the Officers of Bureau of Supply to stabilise the prices of daily-use commodities,” he said, adding that the magisterial powers would empower the officers of the Bureau of Supply to make arrests and impose fines on anyone found raising prices of food items. Memon went on to add that “Bachat Bazaars” would also be set up in the impoverished areas to give relief to the poor. The minister also revealed that the Sindh cabinet has approved the launch of an operation against bandits in the Kacha areas along the border with Punjab and Balochistan. “This operation will be jointly conducted by Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan police, Rangers and, if needed, the services of Pakistan Army will also be sought,” he added.