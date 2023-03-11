Accountability first, polls later, reiterates Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday reiterated her demand for accountability of former premier Imran Khan and uniform standards of justice before elections are held in the country.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention in Faisalabad on Friday, Maryam complained how the women’s enclosure was set up far from the stage.

Moreover, she said whenever the elections are held, her party will win. She said her father Nawaz Sharif was summoned to courts for hundreds of hearings, but Imran Khan is allowed to disregard court verdicts and summons. “Imran did not go to jail for a single day, while Nawaz was jailed for months,” she declared.

She called Imran the biggest money launderer, and alleged that he, his party and his wife were all thieves for taking bribes in exchange for approving files. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif is returning soon, and so will development from that day onwards.

Maryam said that those who conspired against her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were now confessing to their involvement in the conspiracy and exposing others who were also involved in it. Maryam said that “we don’t have to do anything… they are exposing themselves. This is justice from the Almighty that we are seeing this,” and added that not only were they confessing, but they were also pointing out others who were part of the conspiracy against Nawaz.

“They hatched [the conspiracy] together but now they are being exposed so everybody is looking after themselves. All of Imran’s facilitators are escaping the country,” she said while addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad. “I say this to Panama bench and [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar, you must listen to this… this nation will never forgive you no matter how many explanations you offer on Sadiq and Ameen,” she said. Maryam said that former prime minister Imran Khan, who was an absconder in some cases at that time, used to participate in the hearings of Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and Justice (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa but no one bothered to arrest him.

She claimed that the Panama bench was not only an enemy of Nawaz but was also an enemy of the poor people of Pakistan who were being provided with Rs2 bread and cheap sugar. Maryam lashed out at Imran for “humiliating” the nation in front of the IMF by succumbing to its demands. “Imran is responsible for today’s situation. They (Panama bench) imposed an incapable, incompetent and watch thief on this nation. Nation will never forgive them for generations.” She said that the bench imposed a person on this nation who was addicted to drugs and he destroyed the country.

Hitting out at the PTI chief for using party workers, particularly women as “human shields” to prevent arrest, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif went to jail along with his daughter but he never used his workers as shields whereas Imran is using his female workers for this purpose. “He checks on his doorstep whether women were protecting him or not at all times,” she said. “What happens to our daughters and sisters is shameful. Their own lawmakers are saying what is happening at Zaman Park, we cannot even say those things in words.” The PML-N leader said that when courts summon Imran Khan, he excuses by saying that he has plaster on his leg. “Till there are cases in courts, his plaster will not come off. He says he is old and cannot come but when he has to hold a rally he is never too old. He is only sick for courts but not for rallies… have you seen a bigger hypocrite in your life,” she questioned. Praying for the PTI worker who lost his life a few days ago, she said that she respects workers of all political parties but Imran does not even care about his own workers. “It is shameful Imran called his [slain worker’s] father to his residence to express condolence. Only a coward can do that.