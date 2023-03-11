PML-N files plea to withhold PTI’s symbol

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the withholding of the “bat” election symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The move comes in light of allegations that the PTI had submitted false declarations of assets and certificates, violating election rules. Senior PML-N leaders, including Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, and Saud Majeed filed the petition, accusing the PTI of intentionally misleading the public and the ECP. They also referred to the conviction of PTI Chief Imran Khan by ECP for submitting false statements and incorrect declarations of assets in Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases. He said ECP, in a unanimous decision, has already found former Prime Minister Imran Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from being a member of parliament. Speaking to the media, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a senior PML-N leader, stressed the importance of the ECP taking action against the opposition party, stating that the PTI had declared false assets.