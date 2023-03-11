ECP appoints returning officers for Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday appointed District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for conducting elections across Punjab province. The ECP issued a notification, announcing the appointment of DROs, Ros, and AROs for the election across Punjab. The notification stated that as many as 36 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 297 Returning Officers (ROs) were appointed for election in Punjab, adding that all the DROs and ROs were nominated from Bureaucracy. Moreover, at least 594 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were also appointed. The Election Commission of Pakistan said that Saeed Gul was also appointed as RO for women and minority seats. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Siknadar Sultan Raja held a meeting on Friday to discuss the law and order situation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the upcoming According to ECP spokesperson, the meeting was attended by the members of the Election Commission, representatives of law enforcement agencies and sensitive institutions. During the meeting, the participants were briefed in detail on the current security situation in the two provinces, with reference to free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections. The briefing provided valuable insights that will assist the commission in making informed decisions regarding the conduct of the upcoming polls.

At the end of the meeting, CEC Siknadar Sultan Raja thanked all the participants and conveyed his gratitude for the detailed briefing. He expressed his confidence that the information provided will enable the commission to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the two provinces.