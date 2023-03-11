Deceased PTI worker’s father ‘abducted’, claims Fawad Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Friday claimed that slain party worker Ali Bilal’s father was abducted after his funeral while other members of the family are in police custody. Fawad took to Twitter to share the news and quoted the PTI’s lawyers wing as his source. He expressed fears that Bilal’s case would suffer the same fate as many before him, “a video will be released from police custody stating that we [Bilal’s family] forgive Mohsin Naqvi and the police”. However, the former minister warned, “this country will not forget”. The PTI claims that Ali Bilal, more commonly known to his comrades as Zil-e-Shah, died of police violence and torture after personnel launched a crackdown on party workers and supporters protesting near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park on Wednesday. The former ruling party had announced a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar to mark the launch of its election campaign. But violence broke out after police moved to Zaman Park to prevent the demonstrators from advancing towards Mall Road.