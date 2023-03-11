Contract signing ceremony held at PGF Secretariat

A contract signing ceremony was held at Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Secretariat in which key officials f PGF and Smart City Group participated. Brig Sajid Akram, Retd, Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation, welcomed all participants on behalf of the Federation. The PGF is the supreme body of golf in the country. It is endeavor of PGF to promote game of Golf in the country in best possible way, every day more and more youngsters are joining in to learn and improve their skills.

“We have 49 registered golf courses in the country out of which only 24 golf courses are 18/27 holes. We are also ensuring the maximum possible international participation of our golfers. As we speak today our team of two ladies and two men is representing Pakistan in Bangladesh,” he said. Coming over to the event, we are signing today a sponsorship contract of our flagship event of National Amateur Golf Championship with Future Development Holdings Private Limited as the title Sponsor. The Championship includes following events: –

. Stroke Play Amateur, Senior & Ladies Championship

. Inter Association Men & Senior Championship

. International Team Match Men

. International Team Match Ladies

. J R Jayewardene Trophy

We appreciate the support of FDH for sponsoring this World Class event and we assure them that with their support the event would be conducted in best possible way. FDH is the leading land developers & Construction company of Pakistan. We appreciate the effort made by Mr. Muhammad Aslam Malik, Group Chief Operating Officer, FDH, Brig Nadeem Aslam, Project Director Smart City Lahore, Mr. Louis Fernandez, Chief Development Officer, Smart City Golf Course, Mr. Simon, Golf Superi Capital Smart City Golf Course In charge and Malik Kamran PGF who, make all this happened today. Finally, we are thankful to our respectable media, who spared their time even in busy Schedule of PSL, he further added.

Participants of Press Conference are: –

Brig Sajid Akram, SI (M), Retd Secretary PGF

Mr. Malik M Kamran, Manager PGF

Mr. Muhammad Aslam Malik, Group COO, FDH

Mr. Luis Fernandez, Chief Development Officer, Capital Smart City

Brig Nadeem Aslam, Project Director, Smart City Lahore.

Mr. Simon, Golf Superintendent, Capital Smart City.