Women’s marathon to be held in Karachi tomorrow

The 3rd Women’s Power run, 5KM’s run is the largest and the only marathon exclusively for women. The marathon is being held again the third time in Karachi at HMR Water Front DHA Phase VIII Karachi, on Sunday (tomorrow), March 12, 2023 at 07:00 pm, by Born 2 Run Pakistan, the biggest running club in Pakistan, says a press release.

The Founder/CEO of the club Mr. Sohail Sardar has always been a supporter of women. This free of cost Women’s Marathon has been a huge success for the last 2 years and this year the club is looking to have more females run in the marathon. The marathon is being run to celebrate the International Women’s Day. Leading Sports star, dignitaries, young athletes will be present at the marathon. After the marathon an award ceremony will be held to honor the runners and the sponsors of the event.