Punjab Police arrest suspects promoting kite business on social media

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are working day and night to protect human lives from metallic and chemical strings and kite flying across the province.

In this regard, operations are also underway against the accused involved in online advertising, buying and selling of kite flying. The special police team formed by IG Punjab has exposed the secret group “Kite Flying Association” involved in the promotion and business of kite flying on Facebook and arrested the accused through cyber operation. According to the details, the said group was involved in dangerous and illegal business of organizing kite flying competitions and online buying and selling of metallic strings and kites through Facebook. The police team arrested the administrator of this group member, Raja Arsal, from Rawalpindi, and in the light of the inquiries and information, another active member of the group, Kashif, was arrested from Gujranwala. The arrested accused Kashif is also guilty of promoting derogatory material about the police in the said group. The second administrator of the group, Mian Bilal, has left for abroad a week ago and legal requirements are being fulfilled, including contact with Interpol, for his arrest. Police are raiding various places for arresting other admins and members of the said group.

IG Punjab gave Shabash to the special police team for arresting the accused of dangerous sports and business through a successful operation. He directed that the crackdown against the manufacture, sale and use of kites and metallic strings should be expedited throughout the province. He stressed upon RPOs and DPOs to monitor this crackdown under their supervision. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the anti-social elements involved in the online business and advertising of metallic and chemical cords, kites should be exposed and brought to justice. No effort should be spared in bringing them to court and getting actual punishments. He further said that these people who organize the online business, advertising and competitions of metallic and chemical cords and kites are not only enemies of humanity, but they are accused of playing with the law and institutions who do not deserve any leniency.