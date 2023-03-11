IUB VC emphasises higher education promotion for national development

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob participated as guest of honor in the first Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam Global Research Conference on the invitation of Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam University Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb ud din Sahrai.

On this occasion, he spoke in a special session on the long-lasting impact of higher education in Pakistan on national development. He had a special discussion about Pakistani universities, higher education system, university structure, teaching and research and challenges. This session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission and welcomed Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to the Global Research Forum. Dr. Athar Mahboob, also met with His Excellency Cemal Sangu, Consul General, Republic of Turkiye, Karachi. On this occasion, matters relevant to academic collaboration between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Turkish Higher Education institutions were discussed. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is already engaged with various Turkish universities through MoUs of joint academic and research endeavours, faculty and students exchange programmes. It was agreed on both sides that already existing ties will be further strengthened and new avenues of cooperation will be explored.

Dr. Athar Mahboob meanwhile said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing an important role in the overall social and economic development of the country through high-level research. For this purpose, cooperation and links with national and international institutions are also being promoted. The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to the Australian delegation about irrigating the rainy and desert areas with artificial rains. This institution is affiliated with the University of Wollongong in Australia and is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan to increase rainfall in specific areas. The head of the delegation, Matt Handbury, Australian Rain Technology, gave a detailed briefing on the methods and models of rainfall increase. On this occasion, the scientist of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Haider bin Khalid gave a briefing about the rains in Cholistan. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha, Director National Cotton Breeding Institute, Dr. Abdullah Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director Press Media and Publications and other faculty members were present on this occasion.