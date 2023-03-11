PEMRA suspends Dr Shahid Masood’s programme

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned programme “Live with Dr. Shahid Masood” for two weeks on GNN channel with immediate effect.

Dr. Shahid Masood while uttering false news had made baseless comments regarding the aid given by the Sindh government to the earthquake victims of Türkiye in GNN’s program “Live with Dr. Shahid Masood”. That program was aired on February 16, 2023. Those comments caused irreparable damage to the diplomatic relationship between the two brotherly countries, as was cited in the International Media for propaganda against Pakistan, says a press release. The content aired in the said program was based on a clip taken from social media. A show-cause notice was issued to the channel dated 20th February 2023 and an opportunity was given for a formal personal hearing. Considering the response of the channel, PEMRA banned the program “Live with Dr. Shahid Masood” for two weeks from 10 March 2023.