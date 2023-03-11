Amir Mir unveils new logo of Punjab Culture Day

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punajb, Amir Mir unveiled the logo of “Punjab Culture Day” in a ceremony held at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the logo of Punjab Culture Day has been changed. The current logo is fully representing the culture of Punjab, in which a Punjabi man and a woman are shown dressed in Punjabi clothes. Amir Mir said that to ensure representation of the common Punjabi people, the turban associated with aristocracy has been replaced by the commonly used turban in the logo. He said that Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated on March 14 and Divisional Commissioners across the province will organize ceremonies in their respective regions. He said that the civilization and culture of Punjab is famous all over the world due to its beauty and the Department of Information and Culture in the province is rendering services for the promotion of Punjabi language, art and culture. Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Director General (PILAC) Benish Fatima Sahi, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the ceremony.