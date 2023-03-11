HEC concludes Cohort-III of national development program

The certificate distribution ceremony of the third Cohort of the National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) was held at HEC Regional Center Lahore on Friday. The program was organized by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and was participated by twenty-three faculty members from public sector HEIs from across the country. During the training, sessions were held on effective teaching and learning, course design, lesson planning and delivery, assessment and evaluation, technology in the classroom, learning management system, grant writing, publishing research and personal and professional development. Several activities were utilized to achieve the learning objectives of the program which included daily interactive sessions, presentations and assignments related to various modules of the program. Speaking on the occasion, Adviser (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, stressed on the importance of the professional development of teachers and its positive impact to unleash the potential of their students by inculcating innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets.