Experts advise pollen allergy patients to avoid unnecessary outings

Health experts on Friday advised pollen allergy patients to avoid outdoor activities without wearing face mask and walking around green areas where plants like mulberry trees have growing as spring season increases respiratory problems among capital residents. Renowned allergy expert on pollen Dr Zawar Ali while talking to a private news channel said that pollen allergy in the capital was the most common disorders for residents every year, however, allergic people should wear masks while leaving the house and riding motorbikes and bicycles while unnecessary outings, especially during sunrise and sunsets should be avoided.

The problem is particularly become severe among elderly people and children, he said, adding, sectors o H-8, G-6, I8 and F10 are more common for allergic patients. More than eight plants are responsible for the high pollen count in Islamabad, he explained, adding, these plants include paper mulberry, acacia, eucalyptus, pine, grease, cannabis, dandelion, and alternaria. Another allergy expert Dr Athar Riaz added that the residents, especially those with pollen allergy, have been advised to avoid going to gardens and forests and jogging at tracks which are in the green areas.