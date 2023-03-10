ECP demands Rs12b for Punjab, KP elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested a budget of Rs 15 billion to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The electoral watchdog said in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday that the elections would cost Rs 20 billion. According to state media, only Rs 5 billion has been provided to the commission thus far, leaving a Rs15 billion shortfall.

The commission has requested that the government provide the necessary funds as soon as possible so that election preparations can continue without further delay.

The finance secretary and home secretary were called into the meeting to ensure the provision of funds and security for the said elections.

The finance secretary had been informed by the election commission that a whopping Rs 65 billion would be required to hold the upcoming general election across the entire country.

In the briefing to the election commission, the finance secretary highlighted the challenging economic situation in the country and expressed difficulties in providing the necessary funds for upcoming elections.

The briefing shed light on the current state of the economy, including issues such as inflation, rising debt, and declining revenue streams.

The secretary of the election commission stated that additional personnel would be needed in both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to ensure the safety and security of the voting process.

Apart from the police in both provinces, the secretary election commission informed the commission that 297,000 additional personnel would be required in Punjab and 56,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The interior secretary was tasked with securing the necessary personnel from the Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies and informing the Commission once the arrangements were complete.