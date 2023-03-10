Rupee sheds Rs 3.17 against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs 3.17 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 282.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.12. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.2 and Rs 286 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 3.67 and closed at Rs 297.86 against the last day’s closing of Rs 294.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 2.06, whereas an increase of Rs 4.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 334.43 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 329.97. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 87 paisa and 84 paisa to close at Rs 79.86 and Rs 75.19 respectively.