Gold price up by Rs.400 to Rs.197,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.197,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.197,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.169,496 from Rs. 169,153, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.155,371 from Rs. 155,057 respectively. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,120 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.17.15 to 1,817.55 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$23 to $1,819 against its sale at $1,842, the association reported.