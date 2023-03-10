Sui gas provision projects worth Rs 222m rupees inaugurated

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Thursday said that during the last week, he had inaugurated sui gas provision projects worth 222 million rupees in various areas of his constituency.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at village Solan. The minister further said that as a politician he believed in serving the masses as he was trying his best to provide sui gas to all deprived areas of his constituency where the PTI led government-banned projects those were inaugurated in 2018 during their four years of tenure. In order to facilitate the masses in the constituency and provide sui gas which was earlier stopped during PTI led government, Sui gas provision projects for Kokal Barseen, Banda Qazian, Rehman Abad, Magri, Dhobian and Gajjla have been inaugurated during the last one week, adding Murtaza Abbassi said.

Giving the details of the inaugurated projects he said that the total expenditure on gas provision projects was 222 million rupees where 56 million rupees would be spent on Banda Qazia and Rehman Abad installation of gas pipelines, 21.7 million for village Dhobian, 93.6 million rupees for village Kokal, Barseen and Gajjla, 53.2 million rupees for village Solan. People of the constituency have appreciated the federal minister for parliamentary affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi for his personal efforts and provision of sui gas for their areas.