46 organizations win Annual GDEIB awards 2023

On the eve of International Women’s Day, HR Metrics conducts Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) annual awards 2023. According to a statement issued here today, 46 Pakistani organization have won annual GDEIB awards 2023 through a merit-based scoring process.

Mr. Akif Saeed, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan presented GDEIB Awards winner companies. In a statement he said, ” The GDEIB provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to develop strategies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and measure their progress towards achieving these goals. I would like to commend the winner companies for their outstanding commitment and achievements in managing diversity and fostering inclusion for sustainable financial and social performance”.

According to details, Habib Bank Limited was declared as the most inclusive company while top 10 companies were Engro Fertilizers, Engro Vopak Terminal, METRO Pakistan, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, Bank Alfalah, HBL Microfinance Bank, Engro Energy, Pakistan Tobacco Company, and Standard Chartered Bank. Overall winner companies were Jazz, AGP Limited, Aga Khan University, Faysal Bank, Soneri Bank, Allied Bank, HRSG, Engro Corporation, PTCL, ABACUS Consulting, Novo Nordisk Pharma, National Bank of Pakistan, Greenstar Social Marketing, JS Bank, Hashoo Foundation, U Microfinance Bank, UBL, TPL Properties, TPL Corp, Foodpanda, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Martin Dow Group, Bayer Pakistan, Philip Morris Pakistan, PepsiCo, Jubilee Life Insurance, Feroze1888 Mills, Nishat Mills, Telenor Pakistan, FFBL, ACT Engineering, Roots Millennium Education, FINCA Microfinance Bank and MITE. Nestlé Pakistan was the most inclusive company for the years 2018-2022.

On the occasion, Ms. Elizabeth Sunday, Consular Chief, US Consulate Karachi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President HBL, Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation, Maheen Rahman CEO Infra Zamin, Moneeza Butt Partner KPMG, Ms. Fatima Asad-Said CEO Abacus Consulting, Mimi Bangash Consultant IFC Singapore and Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics highlighted the importance of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks and it’s impact on better corporate culture and sustainable financial and social performances and betterment.

Jury for GDEIB Awards comprised of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Former Board Chair The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan, Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor of Organizational Behavior and Leadership at the Suleman Dawood School of Business Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics. Awards were assessed on merit-based scoring method including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive.