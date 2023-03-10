Pakistani film scripts and stories need more attention: Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas says I think there is still a lot of work to be done on the stories and scripts of Pakistani films.

Imran Abbas recently participated in the private TV show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ during which the host Shoaib Malik questioned him about not working in Pakistani films.

In response to the question, Imran Abbas said I have almost half of the scripts of all the recent films released in Pakistan, but I think that a lot of work needs to be done on the scripts and stories of the films in Pakistan.

Actor Imran Abbas said in a meaningful conversation that ‘maybe I am not able to be a part of these beautiful films. The films I am working on recently are not from Pakistan, one of them is an American film, two are of Bollywood and one Indian Punjabi film’.

He further said ‘I am very happy that my wish has been fulfilled because I wanted to work in Punjabi cinema as well. Punjabi cinema is very popular in the world. I think the beauty and sophistication of this language is not found in other languages of the world.