‘Pathaan’ success ‘strictly personal’ for Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood mega-star Shahrukh Khan penned a heartfelt thank-you note to fans on the massive success of his comeback film ‘Pathaan’.

As the film is enjoying its dream Box Office run and entered the seventh week of theatrical release, Khan acknowledged his fans and audiences for all the love on ‘Pathaan’.

Taking to his account on the micro-blogging site, Wednesday, the Bollywood star wrote: “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL.”

“Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly,” his tweet read further. “Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai, (hard work, dedication and trust are still alive).”

Reacting to the post, a loyal SRK fan wrote, “Thank you for so much for Pathaan, it has been a festival for SRKians and it’s a personal victory for all of us.”

Another also thanked him back saying, “Thanks sir for entertaining us all these years and given us Great performances and cult movies and congrats for the phenomenal success of The all time grosser #Pathaan its win for us as much is for you.”

“Pathaan Success Feels like a personal success,” another comment on the post read.

About ‘Pathaan’, the hotly-anticipated title hit Worldwide cinemas on January 25.

Last week, the high-octane actioner became the biggest-ever Hindi-language film at the Box Office, dethroning the Hindi version of the mega-hit second part in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise.

The action thriller flick, by Siddharth Anand, is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.