Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik’s sudden death

Like others, Salman Khan is also deeply saddened to hear the news of actor and director Satish Kaushik’s demise.

Khan worked with him in his ever green directorial film Tere Naam, reports Pinkvilla.

The actor took it to his twitter and wrote: “Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji.”

Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan also paid his tribute to Kaushik. He wrote: “RIP Satish ji You will be missed Om Shanti.”

Other artists from the Bollywood fraternity namely; Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher and others also offered their condolences for the departed soul.

The Khiladi actor wrote: “Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti.” Meanwhile, Bebo also penned a tribute for Satish. “Extremely heartbroken Satish ji.. thinking of all our times together… Rest in laughter and peace, wrote Kareena.”

Satish Kaushik was a renowned actor, director, producer and comedian.