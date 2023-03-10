Rubina Ashraf declares Alizeh Shah a zero

Senior actress Rubina Ashraf declared Alizeh Shah as zero because of her acting skills and unrealistic looks in dramas in a recent interview saying Alizeh Shah is zero for me.

Actress Rubina Ashraf along with senior actresses Atiqa Odhu and Nadia Jamil were the guests in a private TV show where the host asked the three actresses to give marks on Alizeh Shah’s drama ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’, on which actresses Atiqa and Nadia Jamil both gave sven marks to Alizeh.

Rubina Ashraf did not give Alize Shah any marks on her turn and said Alizeh Shah is zero for me, on which Atiqa asked if it was because of Lux? To this, Rubina Ashraf replied yes.

The actress also criticized Alizeh Shah’s acting to explain her position and said Alizeh is seen with lipstick and curly hair in every drama, she is zero for me. Alizeh doesn’t take off her make-up even in Sehri. If I would have to direct a play for Alizeh, I will make her act without make-up at least in one play or scene.

Rubina Ashraf further said the era of acting like Alize has ended long ago, Alizeh’s acting was nowhere in the drama. However, the host objected to the comment made on Alizeh that erupted an argument between the host and Rubina Ashraf, on which the co-actresses tried to end the conversation by declaring it as Rubina’s opinion, but both the host and the actress stood their ground.