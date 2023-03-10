Deepika to charge Rs 10 crore for new film

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will receive Rs 10 crore for her new film ‘Project K’.

The Oscars will be hosted by Deepika Padukone along with Pakistani-born actor Riz Ahmed According to India’s leading newspaper India Today and showbiz website Mirchi Plus, the cast of the project includes Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, while Nag Ashwin will be directing. According to media reports, the January 2024 release of the project will be one of the most expensive films in India, with a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Deepika Padukone, 37, has also been nominated to co-host the Oscars alongside Pakistani-born British actor Riz Ahmed, while in 2022 she was named a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to media reports published about Deepika Padukone, she will also be seen in the 2024 film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

It should be noted that Deepika Padukone has got a big success at the box office in the form of the film Pathan as the film has earned the title of all-time blockbuster by earning Rs 517 crore in India, while it has collected Rs 1,000 worldwide. Earned more than

Deepika Padukone, who started her film career with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007, has also shown her acting chops in the Hollywood film XXX Return of Xander Cage which was released in 2011.