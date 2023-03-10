Chrissy and John Legend unveil first picture of Esti’s face

All of Chrissy Teigen is loving her baby girl. The Cravings cookbook author couldn’t help but to rave over Esti Maxine-who she welcomed with husband John Legend earlier this month-when she shared a new photo of her 11-day-old daughter on Jan. 24. Posting a close-up of Esti’s face snuggled up against a gray blanket as she peacefully slept against Chrissy’s chest, the Lip Sync Battle host wrote on Instagram, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

Many of Chrissy’s friends also gushed about the newborn in the comments section, with pregnant star Kaley Cuoco writing, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

“Soooo beautiful just like her mama,” Kris Jenner commented, while Camila McConaughey wrote, “What a blessing.”

Esti was born on Jan. 13, joining older sister Luna Simone, 6, and brother Miles Theodore, 4. Chrissy and John introduced her to the world six days later by sharing a cute family photo on Instagram. “Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy captioned the shot, which showed her two older kids cradling their new sibling. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”

John-whose real name is John Stephens-echoed the same sentiment in a Jan. 19 post of his own, saying that the family home has been “overflowing with love and joy” since Esti’s arrival.

“I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister,” the singer added. “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

Esti’s arrival came more than two years after Chrissy and John suffered a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack. Though Chrissy expressed her reluctance in having another child following Jack’s death, she revealed in February 2022 that she had been undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant again.

The Chrissy’s Court star announced her pregnancy in August. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she shared at the time. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”