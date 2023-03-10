The season for embroideries featuring Mughals, Lucknowi heritage, Japanese pottery is here

Are you ready to immerse within a new realm of luxury fashion which seamlessly blends the best craft inspirations from the East and West, creating pieces embodying the essence of the cultural fusion of unique art forms? Look no further than Image’s Luxury Lawnkari ’23 collection, in which each masterpiece is intricately composed with exquisite attention to detail. From the delicate embroidery to the luxurious fabrics, Luxury Lawnkari ’23 has something for everyone to amplify their glam game for whatever dawatnama they choose to commit to. For two decades, Image has remained at the forefront of the fashion industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and setting new standards for quality and finesse. A true pioneer among a myriad of clothing brands, Image has established itself as a leading label in Pakistan and beyond, renowned for its unparalleled quality, exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs. At the heart of its mission, the brand endeavours to trailblaze the clothing industry with its minimal yet modern and subtle yet show stopping pieces, each of which recites a unique tale of its captivating embroidery, elegant design and airy, breathable fabric.

Its latest marvel, the Lawnkari ’23 collection, is a stunning potpourri of unstitched 3-pieces, marrying the treasures of the East with the paragons of the West. Moreover, the suave incorporation of historical symbolism is also one of the many charismas of this collection: from the Mughals to Lucknowi heritage, Japanese pottery, Italian frescoes, French wallpapers and English flora, this versatile collection dynamically picks and mixes the varying beauty of multiculturalism. Each article features heavy, signature embroideries and hypnotizing silk, chiffon and voile dupattas to embellish your summer wardrobe with timeless, versatile additions. Most invigoratingly, the classic fusion of Schiffli and chikankari to finish off the sleeves, necklines and borders – of the shirts, trousers and dupattas, in most cases – adds another breathtaking dimension to this collection’s aura.