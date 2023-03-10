Jeremy Renner was attempting to save nephew before being run over by snowplow

A real-life superhero. Nearly a month after Avengers star Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital due to injuries sustained from being run over by a snow-removal tractor, more details have emerged about the accident.

According to an incident report from the Nevada sheriff’s office obtained by E! News Jan. 26, the actor was attempting to stop the snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew, which caused him to be pulled under the machine. “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the records read, per the outlet. “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.” The report continued, “When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to, he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The record also goes to note that mechanical issues “may have been a factor in this accident,” adding that Renner’s nephew was able to assist until help arrived.

On New Year’s Day, the 53-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Nevada after the incident on a property in Reno, Nevada, with the actor suffering from blunt chest trauma among other injuries. Renner underwent surgery and spent nearly two weeks in intensive care.

Days after being released from the hospital, the Mayor of Kingstown star shared a message of gratitude for the outpouring of support. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I … Much love and appreciation to you all,” he wrote in a Jan. 21 Instagram post. “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”