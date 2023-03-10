MP-Newage Cables, Master Paints score wins

LAHORE: Master Paints-Newage Cables and Master Paints team recorded victories in different styles in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup at Lahore Polo Club here on Thursday. In the first match of the day, phenomenal performance of Juan Cruz Greguol powered Master Paints-Newage Cables to a thrilling 8-7 win over Diamond Paints in the sudden death chukker. Greguol was in sublime form and played outstanding polo for his team. He contributed with four fabulous goals for Master Paints/Newage Cables while his teammates Simon Prada (3 goals) and Raja Temur Nadeem (1 goal) played equally well. For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Chulo Corti played brilliantly and thrashed in three goals each while the remaining one came from Nico Roberts. Manuel Crespo’s heroics helped Master Paints thump Remounts 8-4 in the second match of the day. Crespo played extremely well for Master Paints as he not only exhibited great mallet and pony prowess against Remounts but also succeeded in smashing in seven superb goals while Pelayo Berazadi scored one goal. On the other hand, Manuel Sundblad fired in four goals for Remounts.